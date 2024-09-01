Child is recovering after being shot Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A one-year-old male was shot Saturday night and is recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

The police were dispatched shortly before 8 PM Saturday night to South Bluff Park after reports of a shooting involving a child.

Upon arriving to the scene officers quickly determined that the shooting had occurred at the 1500 block of Howard Street.

Police say they were able to determine that a 16-year-old girl was handling a gun in a bedroom when it fired and struck the child.

The child was located at a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the girl was detained and transferred to Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center for booking.