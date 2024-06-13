Child driver caught behind the wheel...again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young boy who crashed his family's truck on Monday was caught behind the wheel once again.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Corpus Christi police responded to a crash at the H-E-B parking lot at Gollihar and Kostoryz Rd.

Corpus Christi police confirmed with KRIS 6 News that it was the same child from Monday's incident.

According to CCPD, at least one vehicle was hit in the parking lot and there were no reported injuries. At this time, there's no word if the child's parents will be cited or arrested.

Police are still investigating both incidents.