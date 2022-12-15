Chief Robert Rocha honored by local nursing home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha announced his retirement in November after serving the the city for 11 years.

The chief was presented with a tribute plaque from Caraday of Corpus Christi Friday morning. The nursing home and assisted living facility, located on 202 Fortune Dr., wanted to recognize Chief Rocha for saving lives in the nursing home community during the pandemic.

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Chief Rocha helped create the "Save our Seniors" program, which helps provide vaccinations to homebound, elderly and nursing home residents.

The chief credits the men and women of the CCFD for the program's success.

"It's just amazing group of individuals that really care about the community," Chief Rocha said. We're daily at the nursing homes, we're daily at the assisted living facilities helping any way that we can."

Chief Rocha's last day with the city will be Jan. 20, 2023.

