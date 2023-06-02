CHEERS! 2023 Beer Fest is back again to support Coastal Bend businesses, breweries

How's about some food and drinks to support a Coastal Bend art spot?

The point of the Corpus Christi Beer Fest is to support local businesses while raising money for Art Center of Corpus Christi’s outreach programs.

The festival begins with the famous Half K by the bay, a crazy fun beer run on June 3 at noon.

Those planning to take part must be 21 or over because while you run, you’ll have to hold a pint of beer. The goal is to finish as quickly as possible while keeping the beer above the line on the official running cup.

The Corpus Christi Beer Fest takes place Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Participants must be 21 or older to purchase tasting tickets and there is no entry fee.

Tasting ticket prices increase regularly, so the sooner you buy your ticket, the less it costs.

This is a cashless event.

