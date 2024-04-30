Check your Ice Cream. H-E-B is recalling popular ice cream cups due to potential metal contamination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in select flavors for potential metal.

The affected products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores.

So far, there have been no injuries related to this recall. All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves.

Here's a list of the Creamy Creations Products that are being recalled:



3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Chocolate Ice Cream- 12-pack with UPC Code 4122062948 (Code dates between 9/6/24 and 9/14/24)

3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Lime/Orange Sherbert Combo 12-pack with UPC Code 4122081930 (Code dates between 8/31/24 and 9/3/24)

3-ounce H-E-B Creamy Creations Vanilla/Chocolate Combo- 12-pack with UPC Code 4122081931 (Code dates between 9/11/24 and 9/21/24)

The UPC and code dates can be found on the back of product’s outer bag, not the individual cups.

H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible. Customers who purchased the products should return them for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.