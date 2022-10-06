Changes coming to Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big changes are in store for Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, our gathering place for countless patriotic events and memorials for our veterans who sacrificed so much for their county.

Members of the city council and local veterans gathered in the city hall's sixth floor conference room to hear how that park will be transformed.

Philip Ramirez is the local architect who's firm, Turner-Ramirez Architects, is working on the master plan.

If all goes as planned, the new Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park would feature the main sail from the U-S-S City of Corpus Christi submarine, a Huey helicopter like the one that used to be next to Memorial Coliseum and a memorial that honors the various branches of the military.