Cement truck flipped on its side causes SPID access closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An overturned cement truck is causing road closures.
Police say access to SPID East Bound from Paul Jones to the Oso turnaround is shut down.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the incident has not been reported.
Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area or find another route if possible.
