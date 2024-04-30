Celebration of Life Services announced for fallen Officer Kyle Hicks

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released the details for a Celebration of Life for Officer Kyle Hicks.

The service will be held at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive, on Tuesday, May 7 at 1 pm.

At the end of his service, a 21-gun salute and Kyle's last call of service will be held. The last call of service is the final radio call to the fallen officer from dispatch. A dispatcher requests the fallen officer by name and squad number. After a period of silence, the dispatcher will repeat the call once or twice more. After hearing no response, the dispatcher will offer a tribute to the fallen officer and end the call by saying, "We'll have the watch from here".

Corpus Christi Police Officer Kyle Hicks was shot on Saturday, April 20 after responding to a domestic disturbance call on the 54-hundred block of Burnham Drive.

Officer Hicks fought to recover from his injuries but they were too severe. He died on Wednesday, April 25, leaving behind his wife and four children, as well as his family in blue.

Officer Hicks was an organ donor. On Thursday, his body was flown to the Southwest Transplant Alliance Legacy Center where his organs were harvested. According to the agency, his organ donation was expected to save up to 75 lives.

