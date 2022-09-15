Watch Now
Celebrating the life of long-time civil rights activist Evelyn Cooper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a celebration of life for a local civil rights activist in Corpus Christi.

On Thursday, hundreds of people gathered at St. John Baptist Church to remember Evelyn Cooper.

Cooper was a lifelong member of the local chapter of the NAACP. She was also the minister of music at St. John.

Funeral services for her were held at the church Thursday morning.

Attendees who spoke with KRIS 6 News described Cooper as a beautiful and wonderful spirit who touched everyone she met.

"She was very inspiring," said Christian Smalls, the sound engineer with the church. "Just a wonderful individual that made the community, I feel like a much better place."

Cooper's work didn't stop there.

She was also an entrepreneur and mentored other entrepreneurs in the community.

She was the owner of Lott's of Art, a fashion boutique.

