Celebrating the Fourth of July safely

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With only one week away from July 4, many people will be participating in celebratory traditions, including Corpus Christi Mayor Guajardo's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration.

As we celebrate, we want to remember to remain safe. Although it's tempting to want to let off fireworks during the Fourth of July, it can also be dangerous.

The City of Corpus Christi wants to remind everyone that any use of fireworks within the city limits are illegal. If you are caught, you can be fined.

KRIS 6 News

If you live outside the city limits, it's important to never let off fireworks under the influence. You should also never allow children to handle fireworks.

If you're going to light fireworks, do it away from homes and other properties. Finally, when you are done with them, soak them in water before disposing of them.

The local police department highlighted July 4 as one of the most busiest times of the year. In efforts to respond to all emergency calls, the departments plans to double up their team.

“It is one of the busiest nights of the year, not just in fireworks, but in general," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said," So, we’ll double our call load historically on that night. Our primary focus is to keep people alive. Most of the night, we’ll be answering calls for service and emphasize DWI enforcement, so that we can keep folks alive.”

If you need non-emergency related assistance, you’re asked to call 361-886-2677 (COPS). The department wants to keep the line for 911 open for true emergencies on that day.

KRIS 6 News

The mayor's Big Bang Celebration starts at 9:30 pm on the Corpus Christi Bayfront. It's considered one of the best, larger-than-life fireworks show in town. Head to Visit Corpus Christi for more information on other holiday celebrations and events.

