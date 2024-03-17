Celebrate the first day of spring with 'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen March 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dairy Queen in Texas will share smiles on the first official day of Spring with a free small plain cone at all participating Dairy Queen restaurants on Tuesday, March 19.

“Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear, and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

Romanus said he knows creating family memories is priceless, so they offer their biggest fans an opportunity to gather and enjoy a treat together.

"Throughout March, fans also can enjoy the Mint Brownie Blizzard® Treat, which features the world-famous DQ soft serve blended with brownie pieces, choco chunks, and cool mint to create the perfect Blizzard Treat to enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day," added staff.

For a list of participating DQ Restaurants throughout the Coastal Bend, visit the website here.