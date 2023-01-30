Watch Now
CDC offers free locator test site

Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 09:33:56-05

CDC is making it easier to find a free COVID-19 testing site located near you.

The agency launched the COVID-19 testing locator website this week. It is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to increase community access to testing programs.

There is no charge for testing at the sites, and it is intended for those experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus.

Results are usually provided within 24 to 48 hours.

To locate a free testing site, click here, www.testing locator.cdc.gov

