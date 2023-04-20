CCRTA to offer customers free rides on Earthday with the GoPass mobile app

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is celebrating Earth Day by offering its customers free rides on Saturday, April 22.

Customers will need to use the GoPass mobile app and enter the promo code EARTHDAY when purchasing a day pass. The free rides will last throughout the day and will include all CCRTA services.

Services will also include the B-Line Paratransit.

The GoPass app allows individuals to plan trips in advance and is highly recommended.

CCRTA recently earned the Texas Transit Association’s 2023 Transit InnovationAward for the app.

“CCRTA’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership are working to reduce our collective carbon footprint and improve sustainability. We’ve also applied for funding for electric buses that would benefit our community,” Miguel Rendón, CCRTA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer stated in a press release.

According to UCLA, public transportation reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 45% when compared to driving alone. It is estimated that public transit saves the U.S. about 37 million metric tons of CO2 annually.

