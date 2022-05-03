CCRTA offers viewing area for Individuals with Disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering complimentary Buc Days parade viewing area for individuals with disabilities.
CCRTA will provide a reserved section for individuals with disabilities and give them a chance to enjoy the parade with their families.
The viewing section will be specially marked on Staples Street, at the corner of Leopard and Staples, near the Staples Street station.
The Night Parade will be on Saturday, May 7, and participants will be allowed to reserve up to four wristbands.
“The Buc Days Parade is a celebration of our community and our Accessible Viewing Section will provide a safe, accessible location for individuals with disabilities to enjoy the festivities,” said CCRTA Chief Executive Officer, Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo in a release.
Additional information is listed below:
CCRTA Accessible Viewing Section Guide
- Wristbands are required for all attendees in the Accessible Viewing Section
- On the day of the parade, Staples Street Station will be closed at 3:00 p.m, and all routes will be detoured to Nueces County Courthouse off of Lipan St.
- No vehicle entry/exit is allowed into the station while the area is closed
Individuals with Disabilities Can Secure Up to 4 Wristbands by:
- Calling Customer Service (361) 883-2287 and scheduling a pickup OR
- Visit the CCRTA Customer Service Center (located on the 1st floor of the Staples Street Center, 602 N. Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401)
- The deadline to pick up wristbands is Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
Paratransit Service to the Staples Street Station is Available to Eligible B-Line Customers
- Trip reservations must be made 1-3 days in advance of the Buc Days Parade on Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Due to traffic congestion and paratransit demand, excessive wait times are to be expected
- Customers are encouraged to consider alternative transportation, if possible
- B-Line will work with paratransit customers to transport them to or from nearby locations while streets are closed
- Pick up will commence the following reopening of the area following the parade’s end
- Pick up trips must be scheduled when the customer books trip reservations
- For more information, please visit ccrta.org/bucdays