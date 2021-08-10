Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCRTA hiring fair offering on-the-spot interviews

items.[0].image.alt
Telemundo CC
CCRTA.png
Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:32:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is hiring. They are hosting an on-site job fair on August 17 at their Operations Facility at 5658 Bear Lane.

The fair will be from 8:00 am-7:00 pm. CCRTA officials said they will have on-the-spot interviews, job application assistance, hourly raffles, and other giveaways.

They are hiring for various positions including Bus Operators, technical/maintenance positions, and administrative roles. They also offer paid CDL training and sign-on bonuses for new Bus Operators.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education