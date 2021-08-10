CCRTA hiring fair offering on-the-spot interviews

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is hiring. They are hosting an on-site job fair on August 17 at their Operations Facility at 5658 Bear Lane.

The fair will be from 8:00 am-7:00 pm. CCRTA officials said they will have on-the-spot interviews, job application assistance, hourly raffles, and other giveaways.

They are hiring for various positions including Bus Operators, technical/maintenance positions, and administrative roles. They also offer paid CDL training and sign-on bonuses for new Bus Operators.

To apply, click here.