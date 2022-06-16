CCRTA encourages you to save money and gas through public transportation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're trying to avoid those high gas prices, why not try the bus?

Thursday was "Dump the Pump" Day.

It's a special day where the community is encouraged to ride public transportation to save some money and gas.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority encourages people to use their services any day.

Buses are $0.75 to ride, which includes a two-hour transfer.

31-day unlimited trip passes are only $30 and offer significant savings for riders.

Students, those who are more than 60 years old and individuals with disabilities can ride for $0.25 or $11 for a 31-day pass.

Single-ride and weekly passes can be purchased on the bus, while daily, weekly, and monthly passes can be bought at area H-E-B stores.

The CCRTA's website offers options for weekly, monthly, and commuter passes.

Reduced fare passes can only be purchased at CCRTA's Customer Service Center, located at 602 N. Staples St.

Those who have any question or wanting information on where to find a bus stop can call 361-883-2287.

The Corpus Christi RTA customer service team is available to help weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.