CCPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on Linda Vista; suspect still on the run

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A woman was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot during an altercation.

Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Linda Vista in reference to a fight in progress on Sunday night around 10:45 p.m.

"While officers were en route, the call upgraded to a shooting with injuries. Officers arrived and found a gunshot victim lying on the sidewalk and immediately provided medical aid to the victim until medics arrived," said Lt. Michael Pena.

According to investigators, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for stable, but life-threatening injuries.

"In speaking to the victim and witnesses, the suspect was identified as an ex-boyfriend. Officers did not locate the suspect," added officials.

Detectives said this was not a random act of violence as the suspect and victim know each other.

