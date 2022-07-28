CCPD: Woman abducted from parking lot of west side business, unknown man still at large

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a kidnapping that occurred on Thursday at the At Home store located off Greenwood Drive.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a woman exited the At Home store, and while she was entering her vehicle, a man approached her and put her inside his car.

Officers say the unknown man punched the woman as he drove around with her inside his vehicle for approximately an hour and a half.

“The entire time, she was trying to get out, pleading with him not to hurt her any further, and they eventually let her out, and she called the police,” said Office Labado.

Officials say at this point; the vehicle is still outstanding.

The car used in the abduction is described as a gray Ford Fusion with gray duct tape on the passenger side window, near the side view mirror.

The unknown male is described as a thin Hispanic man approximately 6 feet tall with long, thick hair. He has piercings in both ears and was wearing a black Nike jacket at the time of the kidnapping.

Investigators say the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The woman tells police she does not she did not know the man who approached her and abducted her.

Police say the unknown man dropped the woman off near Crockett Elementary, and she ran to the school for shelter while she called the police.

Officials say the unknown man is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping along with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both felonies in the state of Texas.

CCPD says the unknown male carjacked the vehicle on Juarez Street before kidnapping her in the parking lot of the west side home store.