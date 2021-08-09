CCPD: Watch for school zones, speed limits will be enforced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD's first day of school starts Tuesday, and Corpus Christi police want to remind drivers to watch for those school zones as students return back to class.

CCPD said in a Facebook post that their Traffic Safety Division officers will be out at schools making sure drivers are following the speed zones. "All school zone speed limits are, by law, 15 miles less than the posted speed limit, and we will enforce them."

They also provided the reminders below regarding school bus and crosswalk safety.

Be aware of those walking to and from school and/or getting on and off school buses.

You are required to STOP for school buses and crosswalks, they are a no passing zone!

All motorists are required to stop for school buses loading or unloading when the lights are flashing and the stop sign is out, you must stop whether you are behind the school bus or traveling from the opposite direction.

Motorists traveling on a divided roadway are not required to stop if they are traveling from the opposite direction. Examples of a divided roadway are Saratoga Blvd, Brawner Parkway, Ocean Drive and Ennis Joslin. A center turn lane by itself is not considered a divided roadway.

Motorists may not proceed past a school bus until the lights are turned off, the stop sign is retracted or unless directed by the school bus driver.

CCPD asks drivers to follow these tips to help protect children as they return back to school.