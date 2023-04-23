CCPD warns about potential flooding in low lying areas of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to CCPD officals,there is a risk of flooding because of the increased rainfall on Sunday.

Roads that are currently affected include:

- Ayers, Kostoryz, Weber, Staples, Airline, Rodd Field and Waldron Roads

- 500 block of Old Robstown is closed off due to flooding.

- McArdle at Shopping Way

- 7100 block of Rodd Field

Residents are advised to stay home if possible. Drivers should drive slowly, stay vigilant of other people on the road or of flooded out areas and avoid driving around barricades or flooded streets, CCPD officials said.

