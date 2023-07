CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Corpus Christi Police made it loud and clear that they will be enforcing city ordinance 31-3 and traffic code 547.604, prohibiting excessively loud exhaust pipes on cars and trucks in residential neighborhoods.

Drivers are encouraged to make sure their vehicle is in compliance or they could face fines up to $500.

