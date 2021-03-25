CCPD: Ten men arrested in anti-prostitution sting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police say ten men have been arrested after the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division conducted an anti-prostitution sting.

The ten men were arrested on charges of prostitution after they were caught soliciting an undercover police officer posing as a prostitute for sex acts in exchange for money. Their operation targeted north and west side neighborhoods frequented by prostitutes.

CCPD detectives were in collaboration with Directed Patrol and Uniform Division Officers, as well as civilians with the Red Cord Program.

Thanks to the Red Cord Program, the men who were arrested will be required to attend a prostitution diversion program that will focus on practical and emotional support to educate the men on the negative consequences of prostitution and evaluate their circumstances that may have lead them to that point.

Corpus Christi police say the education program will be at the expense of the men arrested, and the fees raised will be used to provide resources to help women seeking to escape prostitution.

Here are the names of the ten men arrested. CCPD says all of them are charged with Prostitution except Rudy Alejandro, who is also charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well.

Rudy Alejandro

Samue Saucedo

Ulises Aguirre Escobedo

Andres Luna-Garcia

Melvin Salcido

Raymond Rosas

Benito Rodriguez

Jose Monjaras

Jose Gomez

Angel Gomez Cervantez

Prostitution charges are a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and fines up to $2,000.

