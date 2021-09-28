CCPD teams up with federal agencies to track suspicious social media threats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police teamed up with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations after online threats were made to two different CCISD schools.

Police said over the past weekend, the Corpus Christi police department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post that appeared to make threats of violence toward the students and staff.

After an investigation, detectives believe the suspicious social media posts came from outside of the United States.

However, police said they are still trying to identify the person making the threats and seeing if they have any ties to Corpus Christi.

If you have any information about these threats, you are urged to contact investigators at 361-886-2840.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at here.