CCPD suspects medical emergency as factor in SPID crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday evening was a traffic mess for motorists along the Crosstown Expressway. A single-vehicle accident leading to the traffic congestion.

Corpus Christi Police tells KRIS 6 News that it was just before 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle attempted to exit the expressway.

The vehicle struck a sidewall of the freeway, jumped the curb on the SPID frontage road. This caused it to slam into a tree and then two power poles. The impact on the power pole was so powerful that pieces of the pole struck a vehicle parked in the nearby Enterprise car rental lot.

Police believe the driver of the at-fault vehicle may have suffered a medical emergency that factored into the crash.

That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

