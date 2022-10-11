CCPD: Suspect arrested in city's latest homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of McArdle Road at approximately 8:37 a.m. on October 10 regarding an individual who had sustained injuries.

After further investigating, police officers located an apartment of interest, which led them to discover an 18-year-old deceased male inside the residence at the Midtown Corpus Christi apartment complex.

Homicide Detectives followed up on several leads and were able to identify a suspect.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Andrew Lugo for murder. Lugo was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Corbin by the Directed Patrol Unit around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

Officials said Andrew Lugo has a $500,000 bond and remains in custody at the Nueces County jail.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.