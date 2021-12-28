CCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 10-year-old Ray Williams. In a release, CCPPD said Ray was reported missing Tuesday morning. Police say he was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec, 27, in the area of 6000 block of Horizon. People who live in that are are being asked to please check doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of Ray.

Police say the boy is 5’2”, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

CCPD asks anyone with information on where Ray is to call 911 or 361-886-2600.