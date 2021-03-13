Menu

CCPD responds to shooting near the city's westside

Flores, Fernando
Photo: CCPD secures a possible crime scene at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 23:06:14-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shots fire call that may have seriously injured someone.

That call coming in just after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say a victim walked into Driscoll Children's Hospital for treatment. Around that same time they received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Adams Drive, that's off Ayers near Del Mar
College.

At this hour police are still trying to determine the circumstance around the incident.

So far - no word on the severity of the injuries to the victim.

