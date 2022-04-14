Watch
CCPD: One of two suspects arrested in connection to Maryland Drive shooting

police
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 22:57:22-04

One man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Brandon Edwards, according to the Corpus Christi Police blotter.

The blotter states 41-year-old Deontaye Carter was arrested on Thursday at the 6900 block of Everhart Road.

Last week, officers identified two suspects in the shooting that took place on the 1400 block of Maryland Drive.

The CCPD then secured two murder warrants for 41-year-old Deontaye Carter and 44-year-old Alonzo Jackson, following an investigation.

Thursday, Carter was arrested on murder charges and booked on a $1 million bond.

The blotter states police are still looking for Alonzo Jackson. He is 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

CCPD is asking anyone with information on the incident, or the whereabouts of Jackson, to please contact 361-886-2840.

Those looking to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

