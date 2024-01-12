Man killed in officer involved shooting on the West Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man is dead after the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to an officer involved shooting at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, located at 902 Nueces Bay Blvd.

According to CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle, officers were executing a felony warrant for a 44-year-old accused of "child sex abuse".

Officers Tased him but when that had no effect, he was shot once with handgun. The man was later transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will keep you updated.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.