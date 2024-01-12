Watch Now
Man killed in officer involved shooting on the West Side

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 19:42:25-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man is dead after the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to an officer involved shooting at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, located at 902 Nueces Bay Blvd.

According to CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle, officers were executing a felony warrant for a 44-year-old accused of "child sex abuse".

Officers Tased him but when that had no effect, he was shot once with handgun. The man was later transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will keep you updated.

