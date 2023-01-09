CCPD officer still recovering from shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gustavo Medina, a Corpus Christi Police Department officer who was injured in a shooting on Dec. 3, remains on medical leave while recovering from his injuries, according to a release from CCPD.

Medina, who has been an officer with CCPD for three and a half years, was shot while chasing a person from a crashed vehicle on the 6100 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Two teenagers, a 16-year old and a 19-year old, were arrested at the scene.

Another 16-year old shot Medina while running away from the wreck and Medina returned fire.

Both were hospitalized after the incident.

The CCPD said the incident is still under investigation. Those with any information related to the incident are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.