CCPD officer sent to hospital after being shot, all suspects in custody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is currently a heavy police presence on the 6100 block of SPID and the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Corpus Christi police were called to the 6100 block of South Padre Island Drive between Mattress Firm and NAPA Auto Parts after a call for back up came in just after 3 p.m.

"An officer has been shot and is at local hospital being treated for his injuries. One suspect has been shot and is at a local hospital being treated," said CCPD in a Tweet.

Officials said all suspects have been taken into custody, and there are no other suspects that are outstanding. Numerous people at businesses near the scene tell KRIS 6 News they’ve been told to stay inside as police conduct their investigation.

It is unclear what lead up to both the officer and suspect being shot. Officials have not confirmed if it was a traffic stop that took place and officers were called for back up. We have a KRIS 6 News crew on the scene gathering information and more details will be provided as they are released.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.