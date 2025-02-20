CCPD: Officer shot, injured serving a warrant; police still searching for suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are searching for the wanted man who shot an officer and caused a standoff Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. on Lansdown Street, near La Palmera Mall.

According to police, the officer was serving a warrant, and when the officer knocked on the door, the suspect fired a gunshot, hitting the officer.

The suspect barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out. The SWAT team then arrived to assist officers.

"They used drones to check the residence. And then went in and physically cleared the residence and discovered he was not inside the residence. Between the shot fired to the time they had the scene contained, the individual evaded," said CCPD Officer Travis Pace.

Police say when the suspect is caught, he will face additional charges.

The CCPD officer who was shot suffered minor injuries, officials say.