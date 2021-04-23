Watch
CCPD officer awarded 'Life Saving Award' for performing Heimlich maneuver

Posted at 8:54 AM, Apr 23, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local police officer is being recognized for saving a choking victim's life with the Heimlich maneuver.

Senior Officer Javier Segovia was recognized by the Corpus Christi Police Department Thursday for his life-saving efforts on April 2. He was awarded the Life Saving Ribbon.

According to officials, Segovia was eating lunch while on duty when he observed a man in the restaurant coughing, choking on his food, and waving his hands in panic.

Segovia administered the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food from his throat.

