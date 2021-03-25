CCPD: Man found outside of car with a gunshot wound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot outside of the mall.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of S.P.I.D. near Staples Street.
Police said at the scene they reported to a call about a man who was found with a gunshot wound outside of a car.
Investigators found the victim and discovered a gun inside a car. Meanwhile, medics transferred the victim to the hospital.
Police said the man was shot in the leg.
The shooting is still under investigation.