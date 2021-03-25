Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCPD: Man found outside of car with a gunshot wound

items.[0].image.alt
Kingsbury, Dennis
Photo: Police investigate a shooting outside of the mall Thursday afternoon.
shooting outside of mall.JPG
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 21:06:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot outside of the mall.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of S.P.I.D. near Staples Street.

Police said at the scene they reported to a call about a man who was found with a gunshot wound outside of a car.

Investigators found the victim and discovered a gun inside a car. Meanwhile, medics transferred the victim to the hospital.

Police said the man was shot in the leg.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education