CCPD: Man found dead inside of car

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating an incident after they showed up to the city's southside and discovered a possible crime scene.

Police said they were called just after 6:10 p.m. Thursday to the 2100 block of Saratoga Blvd. near the Crosstown Expressway in reference to a robbery.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person outside of a vehicle and another man dead inside the car.

Corpus Christi Police Officer Lt. Micheal Pena said the person who was outside of the vehicle when police arrived at the scene was taken into custody.

Lt. Pena said homicide detectives will determine what charges the suspect will face.

Pena added the preliminary report said the person taken into custody and victim knew each other and police said it was not a random act of violence.

The victim's name has not been released.