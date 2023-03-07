CCPD: Man charged with murder after shooting on Agnes Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting on Monday night at the 2700 block of Agnes Street, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD officials responded to a shooting call at 10:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old man on the ground in the parking lot, unresponsive.

CCPD officers administered first aid before medics arrived on-scene and transported the man to the hospital.

The 50-year-old man later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, officials found 37-year-old Gerard Garcia at the 2700 block of Marguerite Street and took him to the police department for questioning.

Garcia was then arrested and charged with murder.

Those with information about the alleged shooting are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online here.

