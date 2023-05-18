Watch Now
CCPD looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect

Posted at 4:38 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 17:38:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for help to identify an aggravated robbery suspect, according to the CCPD crime blotter.

On May 1, 2023 CCPD officers were contacted by the victim of a robbery at the 2400 block of Mansheim Blvd. The person robbed told the police that, "an undisclosed amount of moeny" was stolen.

If there is any information about this crime or the suspect, please call CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 886-2840.

