CCPD looking for woman reported missing last Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

According to authorities, family members reported Jennifer Martinez missing last Tuesday. She is known to frequent the North Beach area and the Staples and Leopard area.

Identifiable features:

51-year-old

female

stands 5 feet 2 inches tall

weighs approximately 140 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

Please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600 if you have any information that could help.

