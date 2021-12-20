CCPD looking for woman reported missing last Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.
According to authorities, family members reported Jennifer Martinez missing last Tuesday. She is known to frequent the North Beach area and the Staples and Leopard area.
Identifiable features:
- 51-year-old
- female
- stands 5 feet 2 inches tall
- weighs approximately 140 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600 if you have any information that could help.