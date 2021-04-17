CCPD looking for suspected credit card thieves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Detectives need your help finding two suspects who they say stole a purse and then used the stolen credit cards to make several unauthorized purchases.

This all happened back on Monday April 12, 20201. Police say the two suspects worked together to steal a wallet from a shopper at a local grocery store.

The unidentified female distracted the victim by asking the her for assistance with reading a label, while the male suspect stole the wallet from the shopping cart.

The suspects then went to several local stores and made several unauthorized charges, totaling over $2,500.

The suspects were seen leaving in a Black in color van, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country.