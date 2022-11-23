CCPD launches holiday initiative to combat crime

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police will be out in full force to make this a safe holiday season.

On Tuesday, they launched their holiday initiative.

More officers will be present at shopping centers and restaurants. There will also see more bikers and drones in certain parts of the city.

CCPD also hired extra officers to work the initiative this year.

"This is to deter any crimes against persons and property during the holiday season while people are out shopping and eating at restaurants," said Captain Steve Gonzalez at Tuesday's press conference.

Police will also be focusing on areas where there are typically more shoppers including Moore Plaza and La Palmera mall.

They also urge drivers to be mindful as traffic is expected to get hectic in some parts of the area like Staples St. and Everhart Rd.

