CCPD investigation lands two suspects behind bars

CCPD
Photo: Picture of two suspects arrested by the Corpus Christi police department. (17-year-old Erik Munoz (Left) and 17-year-old Adrian Balli (Right).
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force announced that two suspects were arrested following a recent auto theft investigation.

Police said they arrested Erik Munoz, 17, and Adrian Balli, 17, on July 21, 2021.

Detectives said they recognized Munoz exiting a vehicle on a surveillance video in the 3000 Block of Eisenhower Street on the city's westside.

When officers discovered Munoz's location, police said Munoz was found to be in possession of a gun that was stolen from a vehicle on July 21.

Munoz was charged with theft of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Police also Balli was also arrested and charged with possession of a unlawful carrying of a weapon.

