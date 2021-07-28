CCPD investigation lands two suspects behind bars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force announced that two suspects were arrested following a recent auto theft investigation.

Police said they arrested Erik Munoz, 17, and Adrian Balli, 17, on July 21, 2021.

Detectives said they recognized Munoz exiting a vehicle on a surveillance video in the 3000 Block of Eisenhower Street on the city's westside.

When officers discovered Munoz's location, police said Munoz was found to be in possession of a gun that was stolen from a vehicle on July 21.

Munoz was charged with theft of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Police also Balli was also arrested and charged with possession of a unlawful carrying of a weapon.