CCPD investigating shooting incidents on Flour Bluff Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD says they are aware of social media posts about vehicles being shot at in Flour Bluff and are actively investigating these incidents.

The first incident was reported on Halloween night on the 2600 block of Flour Bluff Drive at around 9:30 PM.

The victim stated a vehicle had passed them when they heard a gunshot and found their vehicle struck by a bullet: spent casing were found at the scene.

On November 1st, a driver reported they were turning onto the 2600 block of Flour Bluff Drive at around 8 PM when they heard their car window shatter.

The driver said they found a ball-bearing type projectile while cleaning the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (361) 886-2840.