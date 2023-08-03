CCPD investigating shooting at Stripes on Buddy Lawrence Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday night, CCPD responded to a disturbance at the Stripes at I-37 and Buddy Lawrence.

When officers arrived, the call was upgraded to a shooting with injuries. Witnesses told police that the male offender forced a woman into his truck and drove off.

The adult male who was shot was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were then sent to the 1100 block of S. Port Ave, where a major traffic accident occurred, and the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene on foot.

Police determined that the pickup truck involved in the shooting earlier was involved in this accident and were told that the male involved stole another vehicle and fled the scene.

The female who was initially forced into the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the vehicle involved in the accidents were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stolen vehicle and the man who stole it were located at the 3700 block of S. Port Ave. where he was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. KRIS 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

