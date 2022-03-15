CCPD investigating break-in where nothing was taken

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a store break-in where nothing was taken.

Officers got a call Tuesday morning about a break in at the Family Dollar store on the 3400 block of Ayers.

When they arrived, the store owner told officers someone had allegedly broken into the business through a backdoor.

The store has a video surveillance system, but what they saw left officers scratching their heads.

A spokesperson for the CCPD said the video shows a man wandering through the store aisles.

However, the man never took anything. Officials said he didn't even attempt to open any of the cash registers.

The intruder eventually left the store leaving behind a damaged door and a bit of a mystery.