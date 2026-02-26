Traditional graduation run marks end of 34-week training for 16 Police Academy cadets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sixteen Corpus Christi Police Academy cadets are one day away from officially joining the force after completing a traditional graduation run this morning.

The run marks the end of 34 weeks of training at the Corpus Christi Police Academy, which included coursework, classes, and physical requirements.

The group will officially graduate tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Cadet Ellen Reyna reflected on what the milestone means to her.

"It's an honor to work in this city and all these great people," Reyna said.

Fellow cadet Ethan Muñoz said he is eager to begin serving.

"Entering this agency, there is no other agency where I would want to be. I look forward to serving this community," Muñoz said.

Police Academy Instructor and Defensive Tactics Coordinator Sammy Mitchell praised the incoming officers.

"They are great, they are good people, great officers, willing to learn and they love their community. They're going to be a great addition to our department," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the cadets' dedication throughout the program stood out.

"They went through 34 weeks of very hard work, not only regular courses and classes, but also physical requirements that take a lot," Mitchell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

