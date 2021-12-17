CCPD finds suspicious substances in hotel room while arresting suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heavy police presence was at the Extended Stay hotel at Saratoga and Staples Thursday night.

According to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle, around 7:00 p.m., CCPD's gang unit arrested a felony burglary suspect and while in the room, officers found suspicious substances typically used together to make drugs.

Hazmat was brought in as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The unidentified man arrested for felony burglary could face additional charges with all those chemicals found in the room.