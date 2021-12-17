Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CCPD finds suspicious substances in hotel room while arresting suspect

items.[0].videoTitle
CCPD finds suspicious substances in hotel room while arresting suspect
Extended Stay Staples near Saratoga.jpeg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 23:09:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heavy police presence was at the Extended Stay hotel at Saratoga and Staples Thursday night.

According to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle, around 7:00 p.m., CCPD's gang unit arrested a felony burglary suspect and while in the room, officers found suspicious substances typically used together to make drugs.

Hazmat was brought in as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The unidentified man arrested for felony burglary could face additional charges with all those chemicals found in the room.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here