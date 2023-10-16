CCPD find man shot near Baldwin and Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that led to a shooting on Sunday evening.

Police say that just before 6:20 p.m. Sunday they arrived at the 2600 block of Riggan Street and found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Officers learned that a person the man knows had arrived at the scene and started shooting at him and then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.