CCPD: Eight men arrested in prostitution sting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A total of eight men were arrested on Wednesday following an "anti-prostitution sting," according to a release from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The release states the men were arrested on charges related to prostitution, class B misdemeanors which carry a possible jail sentence of six months and fines up to $2,000.

"The men were arrested after they solicited an undercover CCPD Officer, posing as a prostitute, for sex acts in exchange for money," the release states. "The operation targeted several north and west side neighborhoods frequented by prostitutes."

According to the release, the men will be required to attend a mandatory prostitution diversion education program at their expense.

"This program educates men about the negative consequences of prostitution, circumstances that may lead someone to purchase sex, and the impact they have on the individual they attempt to solicit sex from in exchange for money," the release states.

The fees from the program are then used to provide some resources to assist women looking for an out from prostitution.

According to the release, the CCPD was assisted by civilians in the Red Cord Program; a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution.

"Since 2013, Red Cord has provided case management, health services, job training, substance abuse treatment, clothing, housing, counseling, and other social services needed to address the circumstances related to their involvement in prostitution," the release states. "Participants who successfully complete the program have their cases dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office."

