CCPD Chief responds to report on the death of 11-year-old girl on New Year's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded Thursday, to a report by KRIS 6 News regarding the timeline of events following the death of 11-year-old Amethyst Silva five days ago.

She was killed as a result of random gunfire New Year's Eve night neat Everhart and Middlecoff.

CCPD Chief Mike Markle told Action 10 News' Andy Liscano he wants to be considerate of the Silva family's emotions during this time, but he also wants to set the record straight regarding the family's claim that their 9-1-1 calls were not returned that night.

Robert Silva says he drove his daughter to the emergency room after not reaching 9-1-1 his vehicle breaking down en route, however, Markle says the call was dropped on the family's end, and the call was returned and police arrived on the scene within minutes.

"They called once. They called us at least once. We answered. There was nothing there on the phone. And we can show we answered. We showed them when they came in, and we answered. We called back, and there was no answer, and I understand why. I'm sure they were busy. They were taking their child and left and looked for medical resources," Markle said.

Markle said police were immediately dispatched to all area hospitals, looking for the little girl.

"When we were told that the parents had left with the child, we sent officers to every hospital looking for them," he said.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, Deonis Poindexter and Jacob Leal, but that could change pending the outcome of an investigation. Both have placed bonds and been released from the Nueces County Jail.

