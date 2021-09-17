CCPD Auto Theft Task Force releases vehicle burglaries report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department Auto Theft Task Force said they had quite a busy summer.

Investigators reported Friday morning that over the summer they recovered 207 stolen vehicles.

They also added they arrested 50 suspects related to those thefts.

The value of the recovered vehicles totaled $2,596,340.

Also, police said there were 16 weapons recovered with a value of $7,198 and 34 units of equipment recovered with a value of $617,142.

The total value of vehicles, equipment and other property recovered for the quarter was $3,220,680.

According to the statistics, the Auto Theft Task Force saw a decline in vehicle burglaries but saw an increase of people driving unauthorized use of vehicles and another large increase in parts/accessories offenses.